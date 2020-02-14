Valve took to twitter this morning to announce that Half-Life: Alyx will release on March 23.

As the game's Steam page describes:

"Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance.

"As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine."

The Steam VR title was first revealed late last year and is the first entry in the Half-Life series in over a decade.

The game's mechanics will involve exploration, puzzle solving, and combat – all through first-person VR.