THQ Nordic, in no hurry to slow down, has announced that it has opened yet another new studio.

Based in Bratislava, Slovakia the new studio is operating under the moniker of Nine Rock Games and will focus on developing "shooter/survival" games.

David Durcak, who previously worked on DayZ has been hired as CEO of the new studio and stated "We are very much looking forward to setting up shop in our office, gradually optimizing our teamsize, and getting to work on our project" and further noted, "With THQ Nordic as a partner, our roster of talent found perfect conditions to collaborate on our first joint project."

In the press release THQ Nordic CEO Klemens Kreuzer stated "I personally think it is always a great sign in business, when everything just seems to fall into place. The right people at the right time having the right mindset and a meaningful conversation… We are very happy to welcome the Slovak team onboard and are excited about our first project with Nine Rocks Games."

The opening of Nine Rock Games brings THQ Nordic to a total of twelve in-house studios and joins the likes of Gunfire Games, Grimlore Games and Black Forest Games.

It's great to see the company consistently striving to do bigger and better things in the industry.