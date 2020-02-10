NZ's Gaming Industry doubled its earnings in two years

The latest figures from the New Zealand Game Developers Association indicates strong growth for the country's industry.

2019 saw an annual revenue of NZD$203 million; up 42 percent from 2018's $143 million. The 2019 figure is more than double that of 2017's $99.9 million.

Of those figures, 96 percent of earnings were from international business.

Interestingly, 93 percent of last year's earnings were made by New Zealand's ten largest studios, which includes Path of Exile's Grinding Gear Games, and Rocketwerkz, which recently opened a second studio in Auckland.

"What we’re seeing are the fruits of the last generation of New Zealand interactive studios’ hard work," said NZGFA Chairperson Cassandra Gray. "Our opportunity is to support the next generation of creative tech companies to join them."

However that "next generation" isn't nearly as big as the industry would like it to be, with almost half of NZ-based studios reporting skill shortages that are limiting the growth of their business.

Another statistic that should be encouraged to grow is gender diversity within the industry, which is currently measured at 21 percent female or non-binary.

Guess there's no time like the present to get involved.