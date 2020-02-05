Rockstar co-founder and head writer Dan Houser is hanging up his stetson and leaving the studio.

Following an amazing career with Rockstar, and being credited with the lead-writing on titles like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and Bully, his final day with the studio will be March 11, 2020. Dan Houser and his brother Sam Houser formed Rockstar in 1998 and went on to create some of the most prolific games of the last two decades.

There's no word yet on what Houser will do next, but there's no doubt his departure will leave a significant hole at Rockstar.

The news comes via Rockstar parent company, Take Two Interactive, stating "After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company. Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects."