Warcraft 3: Reforged has seen a less than desirable release, with issues including significant bugs and crashes, matchmaking and multiplayer complaints, and an EULA that has stripped many of the existing custom maps from the community.

Blizzard has now issued its first statement in response saying "we want to say we’re sorry to those of you who didn’t have the experience you wanted, and we’d like to share our plans for what’s coming next."

These updates will include fixes for graphical and UI bugs, restoration of online features like leader boards and clans, and will address animation and audio issues.

Most notable is that Blizzard will not be including cinematics like the cutscene shown at BlizzCon 2018 portraying the confrontation between Uther and Arthas in the lead up to the infamous Culling of Stratholme.

"We did not want the in-game cutscenes to steer too far from the original game," the developer explained.

"We went a little deeper into the thought process behind that at the show, but the main takeaway is that the campaigns tell one of the classic stories in Warcraft history, and we want to preserve the true spirit of Warcraft III and allow players to relive these unforgettable moments as they were (albeit rebuilt with new animations and the higher fidelity art)."

Blizzard concluded the statement saying "we know this update doesn’t address all questions, but we’re committed to the development and support of this game. "