Epic fantasy publisher Wizards of the Coast has opened a new game development studio – Archetype Entertainment – with a Sci-Fi RPG in the works for multiple platforms.

The studio will be helmed by two ex-BioWare devs, with James Ohlen and Chad Robertson who will act as head of studio and vice president respectively. Robertson will also serve as general manager.

Ohlen's credits include Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights, Dragon Age: Origins, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – so you could say he knows a thing or two about RPGs.

"Archetype is a chance for us to build the type of roleplaying game that we love to play," said Ohlen. "Video games are a uniquely interactive medium. They allow us to give the player powerful choices that have real consequences on how the story unfolds."

Robertson's time at BioWare saw him involved with The Old Republic MMO, Mass Effect: Andromeda, and most recently as head of technology for Anthem.

“The tremendous opportunity and challenge we have in building a new world-class game studio isn't lost on us," said Robertson. "We're leaning on the experience and talent of our entire team to create what we believe will be the next generation of acclaimed, narrative-driven roleplaying games."

Archetype Entertainment will operate out of Austin, Texas