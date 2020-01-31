Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Shiny Shoe are bringing a new twist to the deck-building genre.

Monster Train is a roguelike deck-building title played across three vertical fields – adding an extra element of strategy to each game.

As the game description explains: "Hell has frozen over, and it’s up to you to protect the last Pyre from the forces of Heaven and make Hell burn once more."

"Build a deck of spells and minions from over 200 cards, and position your champions on each level to protect the train from invaders. Keeping your Pyre intact to relight the fires of hell is your ultimate goal."

Set to release on PC later this year, sign ups for a Closed Beta are available now.