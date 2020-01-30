PlayStation Plus is bringing a meaty offering to February's line up of free games – to both the PlayStation 4, and PSVR.

PS4 owners will be treated to BioShock: The Collection and The Sims 4 which, for those keeping count, is a total offering of four games.

BioShock: The Collection includes all three games as well as every piece of DLC from the hugely successful action series.

Getting as many people to play these titles is a smart move by 2K Games, considering there's a new entry in the series on the way.

In addition addition to BioShock and The Sims, PS Plus members will also be treated to Firewall Zero Hour on PSVR – a 4v4 multiplayer shooter developed by First Contact.

There's still a few days left to secure your free games for January; Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection which offers the first three titles in the series, as well as Goat Simulator.