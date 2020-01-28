Torchlight Frontiers is seeing a massive development shift and is now officially Torchlight III.

Torchlight Frontiers was originally a free-to-play off-shoot to the loot-heavy RPG developed by the now-defunct Runic games. Former founder of Runic Games and head of the newly formed Echtra Games, Max Schaefer stated that fan feedback and the natural course of internal development lead to the game evolving into a " spiritual successor" of the first two entries in the series.

While the game was previously modelled around free-to-play systems, the change in name and scope has led to the sequel following a more traditional premium model where a one-off purchase will give you full access to all of the content at launch. The developers have stated that they are making numerous changes and tweaks, so the sequel feels like a natural next step for the series.

While Frotiers was initially intended to follow an online-only model, Torchlight 3 will allow players to embark on an offline solo adventure. Online play will still play an important role as players will be able to team up with friends online. Check out the announcement video below for a better look at the changes coming to Torchlight 3.