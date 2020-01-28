It may not be the announcement we were expecting, but to the delight of some outspoken fans Patapon 2 is being remastered for PlayStation 4.
Releasing later this week on January 30, the game is a remaster of the 2008 PSP title that will play at native 4K resolution.
For the uninitiated, Patapon is a rhythm-based action game that tasks you, the deity of the Patapon tribe, to lead their army through uncharted lands using a variety of rhythmic drum commands.
The original Patapon released for PSP in 2007 and received a PS4 remaster in 2017.
Patapon 2 Remastered will contain more than 30 missions of hunting, escorting, and boss battles as well as new evolutions of your Patapon soldiers that can be equiped with weapons and armour.
