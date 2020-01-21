In what is starting to feel like the new trend in gaming for 2020, developer Techland has announced that is pushing back the release of Dying Light 2.

While originally slated to release during the second quarter of this year, CEO Paweł Marchewka took to Twitter to break the news to players. Marchewka stated "We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately, we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans"

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

Unfortunately, no further information was offered as to when we can now expect the game to release. Dying Light 2's delay follows that of several other recent high-profile delays including Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy VII.

I can't help but wonder if all of these delays have something to do with the impending release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X...