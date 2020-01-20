This year started with several high-profile delays with the likes of The Last Of Us: Part II, Final Fantasy VII and Cyberpunk 2077 all being pushed back to later release dates. It seems the delays are not over yet as another game originally slated to release next month has slipped to a few months later.

The upcoming PlayStation 4 VR title, Marvel's Iron Man VR has moved from it's initial release date in February to May 15.

Development studio Camouflaj stated "In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!"