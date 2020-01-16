A new filing from the Taiwanese ratings board indicates that a BioShock collection could be on its way to the Nintendo Switch.

First spotted by Loot Pots, the Switch ratings filed are for BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, as well as a collection comprised of all three titles.

There's been no official announcement by 2K Games, but given the publisher just opened a new studio and tasked it with developing the next in the franchise... a Switch port is a pretty safe bet.

The BioShock Collection was previously released for Xbox One, PS4, and PC back in 2016, and contained all three titles as well as every piece of DLC released for each game.

The titles being released individually is great news – now players can relive BioShock and BioShock Infinite on the go.