Two of Square Enix's biggest upcoming games, Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Marvel's Avengers have been delayed.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake will now release on April 10, 2020 while Marvel's Avengers has been pushed to September 4. The two games were originally slated to release on March 3 and May 15 respectively.

"We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on," said producer Yoshinori Kitase.

"In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020."

FFVII Remake's release represents only a part of the original game, which is set purely in the city of Midgard. There has been no mention of when the remake's second episode will be released.

While unconfirmed, it's likely that this delay will also push that game's year-long exclusivity on PlayStation to April 10 2021.

The same reasoning was given by Avengers developer, Crystal Dynamics.

When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come," said studio co-heads Scot Amos and Rob Rosenberg.

"To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve."

Four months is a lot of time for tuning and polish, but a good game that's late is preferable to a bad game that's on time.

Plus, this means we've all got more time for Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom Eternal.