Sony has confirmed it will not be attending the Electronic Entertainment Expo again this year.

Last year's lack of attendance was explained as the company wanting to explore "new ways to engage with fans," although many thought PlayStation would return to share details on the upcoming release of the PlayStation 5.

"After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020," a spokesperson told Games Industry.

"We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year."

Instead, the company will participate in "hundreds of consumer events across the globe" throughout 2020

E3 has been tied to the history of PlayStation from the beginning, when Sony announced its original console at the first expo in 1995.

It was 2013's E3 where Sony dealt the one-two punch to Microsoft that gave the PlayStation 4 its momentum leading up to its release that year.

Sony has previously stated it would return if the expo could transform to be more relevant, and with the decline of attendance numbers in recent years, this might be necessary for E3 to continue.

I wouldn't be surprised if the ESA is looking over those festival plans again...