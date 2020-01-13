While the Series X is set to release by the end of this year, Microsoft won't be showing its predecessor the door just yet.

In a new interview with MCV, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty spoke about plans to make upcoming software releases both backwards and forwards compatible.

"As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices," said Booty.

"We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content"

We've known for some time that the anticipated release of Halo: Infinite will be coming not only to the Series X, but to Xbox One and PC also.

Booty noted though that Halo developers 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs are "definitely going to be doing things to take advantage" of Series X's features," giving players a reason to shell out for a new console.

This is certainly from traditional "console seller" releases that help launch a new generation, but is a far more consumer-friendly approach, plus developers can look forward to a much larger install base upon release.