While The Witcher author, Andrzej Sapkowski didn't think much of video games when he sold off the rights for an upfront amount, he's since expressed seller's remorse after CD Projekt's titles became a massive success.

Now, Sapkowski and CD Projekt have come to a new agreement that ensures the future of the franchise for both parties.

While an NDA means that full details weren't disclosed, the deal's announcement notes the two parties have "signed an agreement further solidifying their relationship."

CD Projekt released a statement, noting the agreement "satisfies and fully clarifies the needs and expectations of both parties, past and present, and sets out a framework for the future cooperation between the two sides."

"We’ve always admired Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski’s works—a great inspiration for the team here at CD Projekt Red," said CD Projekt president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński. "I believe today marks a new stage in our continued relationship."

CD Projekt has also been granted new rights, pertaining to IP in video games, graphic novels, board games, and merchandise.

The deal makes perfect sense for CD Projekt, which will easily capitalise on the popularity of the franchise for years to come – given the Netflix series has already been renewed for a second season.

It's likely we'll be waiting a few years to see something new in The Witcher series, as CD Projekt Red finishes work on Cyberpunk 2077, but it's great to know that