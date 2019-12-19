Warcraft III: Reforged was slated for a 2019 release when it was first announced, but Blizzard has now confirmed that's no longer the case.

Instead, the Real Time Strategy remaster will launch on January 29 at 12pm NZDT.

Warcraft III: Reforged will include the original Reign of Chaos campaign as well as The Frozen Throne expansion, all up boasting more than sixty missions.

Aside from a ground-up graphics overhaul, Reforged also sees a completely reworked Stratholme map to bring the game in line with the rest of Warcraft's existing lore.

The remaster will also include a rebuilt world editor, as well as Battle.net support.