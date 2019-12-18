Sony has announced a new accessory for its DualShock 4 controller, called the Back Button Attachment.

The accessory is exactly what it sounds like, connecting via the controller's utility port – where the headphone jack is located.

Buttons can be mapped individually to any other button on the controller for faster access. A player can also program multiple profiles to the attachment, which are displayed on its OLED screen.

The addition of this peripheral means PlayStation can finally offer a controller similar to Xbox's Elite Controller, which offers built-in rear buttons.

The Back Button Attachment will be available for purchase from January 23 with a price point of USD$30.