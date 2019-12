In what may be the best surprise from the Game Awards, The Wolf Among Us 2 has been re-announced.

Fans were understandably left hungry for more when Telltale Games closed their doors in 2018, leaving the previously announced sequel in limbo.

LCG Entertainment, operating under the Telltale name acquired Telltale's assets and back catalogue a few months ago and has now revealed the resurrection of the sequel with a brief teaser trailer.