Announced at the Game Awards, former PREY and Dishonored developers behind the newly formed WolfEye Studios revealed their next game.

Aptly titled Weird West, the game is a dark fantasy-western action-RPG and makes a departure form the developers previous work by ditching the first-person view. Weird West will instead be an isometric RPG, but will still feature all of the hallmarks the developers are known for.

In an accompanying press release the studio stated that players will "discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.”

The opening of WolfEye Studios was only announced last month, but Weird West already looks to be quite deep in development. Published by Devolver Digital, the game's release date and platforms are yet to be announced.