While we may not have seen the console itself yet, PlayStation 5 has its first confirmed title – Godfall.

Described as a 'looter-slasher,' the game is being developed by Counterplay Games – the studio behind Duelyst – and published by Gearbox.

Featuring fantasy role playing elements and third person melee combat, Godfall supports solo, duo or trio player co-op.

Godfall will release late 2020 as a console exclusive for the PlayStation 5, while also releasing on PC via the Epic Games Store.