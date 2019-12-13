Opening the 2019 Game Awards with quite the bang, Microsoft has revealed that the previously code-named Xbox Scarlett is officially called the Xbox Series X.

Phil Spencer took to the stage to reveal some details along with a sneak peak at one of the exclusive titles in development for Microsoft's next-gen console. The console looks much more like a PC rig, albeit with more of a tower structure than we're used to seeing in the console space. Check out the Xbox Series X reveal trailer below!

The game revealed is none-other than a sequel to Ninja Theories' excellent hellblade senua's sacrifice. Titled Hellblade II: Senua's Saga, the trailer showcased some stunning visuals along with a look at our protagonist and her new face paint. Check out the reveal trailer below and pre-order yours here!

What do you think of the Xbox Series X design? Will you be getting one when it release during holiday 2020? Let us know in the comments!