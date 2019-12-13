The 2019 Game Awards is set to start shortly. With the nominees recently revealed, the show is set to celebrate another great year in gaming. While 2019 may not have been as big as previous years for major releases, we've still had the chance to play some excellent games. This year's most nominated games are Death Stranding up for nine awards and Control following close behind with eight.

Be sure to tune in below soon so you don't miss all the big winners and the ten new project reveals!

What title do you think will take away the Game of the Year award and what announcements are you hoping to see in today's show?