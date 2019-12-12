Some great news for baseball fans – Sony's MLB: The Show series will no longer be exclusive to the PlayStation platform going forward.

A joint statement from MLB, the MLBPA, SIE, and Sony San Diego, announced both a multi-year extension of the game's license, as well as an expansion of partnerships that will bring MLB: The Show to "additional console platforms beyond PlayStation as early as 2021."

While the "additional console platforms" are yet to be confirmed, both Xbox and Nintendo have celebrated the news on social media.

Developed by Sony's own San Diego Studio, MLB: The Show is one of the few baseball games on the market, so opening it up to other platforms can only be good for everyone involved.

MLB: The Show 20 releases March 26, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and celebrates the 15th anniversary of the franchise.