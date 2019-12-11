Brace yourselves for the surprise of the century – Resident Evil 3 is getting a remake and releases on April 3, 2020.

Rumours had been circulating that a remake was in the works after the success of RE2: Remake, but today Capcom made it official during Sony's State of Play stream.

Jill Valentine returns as the main character, who must escape Raccoon City while being hunted down by Umbrella Corps' Nemesis monstrosity.

But fan's won't just get the RE3 remake when they purchase the game next year. Also included will be Resident Evil: Resistance, the 4v1 multiplayer mode that was teased at Tokyo Game Show earlier this year.

Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 3 2020, I personally can't wait to see what modders do with Nemesis.