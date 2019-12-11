New details surrounding PlayStation's exclusivity for the upcoming remake of Final Fantasy VII have emerged, thanks to new box art.

Posted by industry tipster, Wario64, the new art includes a badge that notes the game to be a 'Timed Exclusive until 3/3/21.'

Final Fantasy VII Remake box art updated with timed exclusive disclaimer - until March 3, 2021 pic.twitter.com/IGL0f5dbBb — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 10, 2019

From the game's first reveal at its E3 2015 conference, Sony has used phrases like "play it first on PlayStation," cluing many into the fact that this wouldn't remain a console exclusive forever.

Now, it's clear just how long other platforms will have to wait – one year from the game's PlayStation release on March 3, 2020.

It's still unclear just which consoles the game will release to after its exclusivity deal, but it would be safe to assume we'll see the title come to PC and Xbox.