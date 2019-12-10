Bayonetta and Vanquish bundle releasing next year

SEGA has announced that it is releasing a 10th anniversary bundle containing Platinum Games' Bayonetta and Vanquish on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Set to coincide with the ten year anniversary the new bundle will release on February 18, with both games running in 4K at 60FPS on both the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.

The physical edition includes a steelbook featuring original art by Dan Dussault from both games. Both the physical and digital versions will be available for the same price with both games available separately on digital storefronts, which is perfect for those who recently played the [i[Bayonetta re-release on the Nintendo Switch.

Vanquish was easily one of my top action games from the last generation, and this gives me the perfect excuse to replay it in glorious 4K. Check out the trailer below and let us know which game was your favourite in the comments!