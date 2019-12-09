Bethesda is hitting 'pause' on any future content updates for its card-battler, The Elder Scrolls: Legends.

Taking to the Legends' reddit page, community manager Christian Van Hoose wrote about future content releases for the game.

"Our previous roadmap indicated we would be releasing one more set this year," said Van Hoose. "We decided to put any new content development or releases on hold for the foreseeable future."

The post clarified that this will not impact the Asia-specific version of Legends by Gaea Mobile, which has operated separately.

Players can still download and play Legends – both in single and multiplayer modes, while Bethesda will continue to support with monthly reward cards and in-game events.

It's currently unclear what this means for the unreleased versions previously announced for Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Legends isn't the only card game to scale back, with CD Projekt Red announcing last week that it would be ending Gwent support on consoles.