Game Awards founder and host Geoff Keighley recently took to Reddit to answer fan questions ahead of next week's award show.

One of the questions that popped up asked Keighly if he was concerned about leaks ahead of the show (the fan in question also brought up the recent Resident Evil 3 leaks), to which Keighly replied: "A lot of these "leaks" are completely wrong. Nothing about our show has leaked as of this writing."

We've seen several rumours making the rounds recently, so it's interesting to hear that none of the reveals planned for the show are among those leaked. Responding to another fan, Geoff stated "We have a bunch of brand new games being announced at the show -- I think there are around 10 new games/projects being revealed if you want to count the things that no one has heard about yet. As always the Internet has a lot of really bad information out there about what you think is at the show...but it sure is fun to read :)"

With major game leaks occurring every year, I'm curious as to whether plans have been changed to not include rumoured titles like the next game from Batman developers Rocksteady.

I'm personally praying for a Jak & Daxter remaster or sequel (as I have been for the past decade). One can dream...