CD Projekt has announced it will be ending support for the console versions of Gwent, choosing to favour its more popular platforms of PC and mobile.

"Having just launched Gwenton iOS, and with the Android version coming, the number of supported platforms would significantly increase," the developer explained in a statement.

"Looking to the future, we do not believe we can support a growing number of different versions of Gwent while improving feature parity between them."

"Considering that PC and mobile are the most popular platforms among Gwent players, we have made a tough decision: to discontinue support of console versions of the game."

On December 9 an update for console versions will freeze the game in its current state, meaning there will be no regular updates for console versions, and matchmaking with other platforms will no longer be supported.

At the same time, console Gwent players will have the option to copy their purchases and progress to a GOG account, which is compatible with both PC and mobile.

Merging accounts is not supported, meaning progression can only be copied to GOG accounts that do not have any Gwent progress on them.

Xbox One players will be able to copy their Meteorite Powder to a GOG account, however according to CD Projekt, " transferring Meteorite Powder from PlayStation 4 to GOG.COM is not possible."

This process will be available until June 9th 2020, at which point the game on consoles will no longer be operational.