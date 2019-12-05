Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer has revealed on Twitter that he is already playing on the next-gen Xbox Scarlett console from the comfort of his home.

Spencer stated that he is now playing games on the new console and is "connecting to the community" using the Elite Series 2 controller. While the console may be in a playable state now, it's unlikely Spencer will be playing next-gen games on the system yet (outside of those in Alpha stage perhaps.)

And it’s started….this week I brought my Project Scarlett console home and it's become my primary console, playing my games, connecting to the community and yes, using my Elite Series 2 controller, having a blast. Great work by the team, 2020 is going to be an incredible year. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 4, 2019

What this means for the upcoming release timing of the console is anyone's guess. Could Microsoft be looking to get the jump on Sony once again with a release before the holiday 2020 release of the PlayStation 5?

The news will no doubt bring out the green-eyed monster in many (myself included), but it's exciting to think that we'll (hopefully) be in the same position this time next year.