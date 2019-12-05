News of Human Head Studio's closure last week came as a surprise to many, given the developer had just released Rune II.

It seems fans weren't the only ones taken by surprise, as the game's publisher Ragnarok learned along with the rest of us, and described the announcement as "shocking."

Since Human Head's closure, the developer has taken its staff to Bethesda, and established a new studio to work on the company's unannounced projects.

Now, the Ragnarok has filed a legal complaint in order to obtain the Rune II game assets.

"Since Human Head’s sudden closure, announcement, and discovering the active concealment of their acquisition, we have repeatedly requested access to the final launch build source code and RUNE II game assets. This is so we can continue to support, update, and execute future DLC for our community," the publisher said in a statement.

"After repeated refusals by Human Head to produce these assets, we’ve had no choice but to file a legal complaint in order to obtain the Rune II game assets. We have exhausted all possible options before getting to this point. This is not the step we wanted to take, but it is necessary in order to fulfill our promises to our community."

The lawsuit will seek compensatory damages of USD$100 million, and the return of Rune II assets.