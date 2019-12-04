Campo Santo, the incredibly talented team behind Firewatch have announced that the studio's next game has now been placed on hold.

Announced in 2017, In The Valley of the Gods was supposed to release by the end of this year, but things have now unfortunately changed.

Co-founder Jake Rodkin announced the news in a statement sent to Polygon, where he explained that following the studio's acquisition by Valve, many of the team have since departed work on In The Valley of the Gods in favour of working on mammoth Valve projects like the recently announced Half-Life: Alyx and Dota Underlords.

Rodkin stated "As we integrated ourselves into Valve it became clear there was a lot of valuable work to be done on Half-Life: Alyx. Some of us starting lending a hand, and have since become full-time on the project as it approaches launch. Similarly, some ex-Campos are working on Dota Underlords, some are on Steam, and so on."

While it's a shame to see such a promising project placed on hold, there may still be hope for an eventual release of In The Valley of the Gods. In the statement, Rodkin went on to say "it certainly feels like a project people can and may return to. And when that happens, we’ll find an exciting way to let fans know."

While the news will undoubtedly come as a blow to fans of Firewatch, I'm excited to see what the team can bring to the incredible looking Half-Life: Alyx when it releases in April 2020.