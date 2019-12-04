Riot Games will pay a sizeable USD$10 million settlement in its gender discrimination lawsuit.

The lawsuit was brought against the League of Legends publisher in November 2018 due to a systematic culture that encouraged sexism, harassment and discrimination in the workplace. These conditions were covered in depth in an investigation by Kotaku.

The two class representatives, Jessica Negron and Gabriela Downie, will each receive $10,000. The rest, after lawyers fees, will be distributed to the 1,000 women who were employed at the company over the past five years. Each individual payout will be decided based on their "tenure, length and status" within the company.

The settlement represents one of the largest in California history for a gender discrimination suit, and represents the pay difference between women and men within the company that were in the same or similar roles.

"We’re pleased to have a proposed settlement to fully resolve the class action lawsuit," said a Riot Games spokesperson. "The settlement is another important step forward, and demonstrates our commitment to living up to our values and to making Riot an inclusive environment for the industry’s best talent."

While the payout offers some closure for the female employees of Riot, it should be noted that many of the senior male staff named in the lawsuit are still employed at the company.

As one current staff member stated in an August interview with Kotaku, "It’s difficult to heal and move on when we are faced with the reality that at the end of the day, Riot prefers to pay the women still here for the trouble of continuing to work with alleged abusers."

The settlement is now subject to Court oversight and approval.