The developer behind the hugely successful Beat Saber title on VR has been acquired by Facebook.

Beat Games will join Oculus Studios as an independently operated studio in Prague.

"Beat Games’ accomplishments are already impressive," said Oculus director of content Mike Verdu, "but Facebook and the Beat Games team know that there is so much more that can be done across VR, games, and music."

"They have only scratched the surface with Beat Saber in terms of social features, new modes, music, and more."

Despite now being owned by Oculus, support and updates for Beat Saber will continue across all VR platforms. Furthermore, the studio confirmed that new updates and music packs would roll out at the same time everywhere.

That being said, it looks like Oculus will be tightening the reins on the modding community, ensuring work is done "legally and within our policies."

The anticipated 360° Levels mode is still on track for release in December, with additional music releasing before the end of the year.