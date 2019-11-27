Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now EA's fastest-selling PC game from the franchise, the publisher just announced.

Based on its first two weeks, Fallen Order's figures have surpassed those of Battlefront 2 and The Old Republic from the same period.

Sales were most certainly helped by the EA's initiative to return to Steam's marketplace – starting with Fallen Order.

Another contributing factor has to have been the distinct lack of microtransactions, or 'game as service' delivery for content.

Jedi: Fallen Order has received positive reviews, including our own, thanks to its offering of strong Metroidvania-like exploration and engaging combat throughout.

Given the record-breaking sales figures, it looks like Star Wars fans are speaking with their wallets. Here's hoping that EA is listening.