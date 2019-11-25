A new rumour indicates that a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is currently in development.

The rumour was first reported by YouTuber SpawnWave, then confirmed by Eurogamer – giving it a bit more weight than that story of "my dad works for Nintendo and..."

The title has reportedly been in development for some time, with Capcom aiming for a 2020 release.

Capcom hasn't exactly shied away from the fact either, noting that more remakes of its iconic series would be green lit if Resident Evil 2 Remake was successful.

Given the remake has almost outsold the original Resident Evil 2, it's safe to assume the developer is moving ahead with its plan.

Originally released in 1999, Resident Evil 3 saw the return of Jill Valentine from the first game and played as an escape from Raccoon City during the zombie outbreak from RE2.

It was received favourably by critics upon release, making the idea of a remake all the more enticing.