After teasing its announcement earlier this week, Valve has officially revealed Half-Life: Alyx – complete with a gameplay trailer and release month.

Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, players will control Alyx Vance as she and her father, Eli, assemble a resistance to take down The Combine.

Touted by Valve as "designed from the ground up for Virtual Reality," it's being described as a "full-length" title that will release for all PC-based VR headsets via Steam.

"We’ve invested a lot of ourselves in the technology," said Valve founder Gabe Newell. "But we're also game developers at heart, and to be devoting ourselves to a VR game this ambitious is just as exciting. For that to come in the form of Half-Life feels like the culmination of a lot things we care a lot about : truly great games, cutting edge technology, and open platforms."

Half-Life: Alyx is available for pre-order now with a release window of April 2020.