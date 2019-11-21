Gearbox has revealed the first significant campaign DLC for Borderlands 3, set to arrive on December 19.

Titled Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, the upcoming DLC will see players travelling to Handsome Jack's casino to pull off "the ultimate heist", while going toe-to-toe with the deadly Hyperion security forces and "crazed casino-goers".

On top of the new story content, the upcoming DLC will include new cosmetics and a bunch of new Legendary weapons and gear for your looting pleasure.

Check out the trailer for Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot below.

Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is the first of four planned campaign add-ons and is included in the Borderlands 3 season pass and Super Deluxe edition. No individual pricing outside of the season pass has been confirmed as of yet.

You'll also need to have progressed far enough through the story to access the new content. If you're yet to unlock Sanctuary 3, you may want to hop back on before December 19, so you can join your fellow Vault Hunters on what is sure to be a very lucrative adventure.