Arkane Studios veterans Raphael Colantonio and Julien Roby have formed a new indie studio, WolfEye.

The two detailed their vision for the new studio in an interview with GamesIndustry.

Colantonio, who founded Arkane Studios, served as co-creative director on Dishonoured and creative director of Prey before leaving in 2017 to spend more time with family.

"After taking some time off, and consulting for a variety of video games companies, I’m ready for a new adventure” said Colantonio, who will be acting as president and creative director at WolfEye.

“The AAA market is risk-averse and innovation suffers from it. As a Game Designer, I’ve been wanting to try new ideas and approaches, and I believe independent games are in the best space to do so."

“This is an incredible opportunity to work together again with Raf, being able to build the kind of unique and deep games we love to play," said Roby, who will serve as CEO and Executive Producer at WolfEye.

“The decision to work as a distributed team around the world has meant we’re able to find some of the best talents in the industry to help craft our vision.”

WolfEye's first title to be revealed at the 2019 Game Awards in December.