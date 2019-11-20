PlayStation 5's controller designs look very familiar

A new patent filed by Sony has given us the first glimpses at what could be the DualShock 5 controller for the upcoming PlayStation.

First spotted by VGC, the patent filing includes designs that paint the picture of a controller very similar in shape and layout to the current DualShock 4.

The touchpad which was introduced with the DualShock 4 is still present, as are the Options and Share buttons – although whether that will be their designation remains to be seen.

The new filing also indicates a distinct lack of a lightbar on the front of the controller. Sony already has plans to improve the battery life of its next-gen controller, so a lack of lightbar would add increase hours between charge times.

The micro USB port has been swapped for a Type C I/O, which should speed up charging times as well.

A slight increase in the size of the triggers can also be seen, which will incorporate the previously discussed haptic feedback.

Curiously, there appears to now be two headphone ports where there was previously just one.

Of course, all of this is subject to change, meaning the final design of the DualShock 5 could look completely different... but probably not.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release "Holidays 2020."