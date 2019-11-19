In an announcement some thought would never come, Valve has confirmed a new Half-Life title is in the works.

Half-Life: Alyx will serve as a "flaghip VR game" for the company, which dropped a teaser today and promised further details this coming Friday (NZT)

While this isn't the full sequel fans have been clamoring for for over a decade, sometimes you've just got to take what you can get.

The titular 'Alyx' refers to Alyx Vance, who was introduced in Half-Life 2 and whom we last saw in 2007's Episode 2.

Where this new entry fits in the game's timeline remains a mystery, but hopefully we'll get answers by the end of the week.