Despite the departure of lead producer and other key personnel, BioWare is standing by its statement that it remains committed to Anthem.

Those words may have seemed like empty PR speak before, but a new report from Kotaku indicates the developer is in the process of overhauling the game.

Going by the moniker "Anthem 2.0" or "Anthem Next," there's still a lot of unknowns, with internal discussions still deciding upon a development timeline and how the overhauled content should be released.

As Kotaku details, the overhaul will cover the game's biggest systems – including mission structure, loot, and open world.

“We spent a few months just tearing it down and figuring out what needed to change fundamentally (a lot),” a source says in the article. “And we’ve been rebuilding for another few months since.”

Suffering from a shaky launch and aenemic endgame, Anthem saw quick departure of players and has been working hard ever since to get them back.

EA declined to comment for the story, but hopefully we'll hear something official soon.