What you can’t see can hurt you.

Elisabeth Moss stars in her most daring role yet. Cecilia escapes from her violent, controlling relationship and disappears into hiding, but as a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, she’s convinced that she is being hunted by someone invisible. Will anyone believe her?

This edge-of-your-seat thriller needs to be seen on the big screen.

We have 5 double movie passes for The Invisible Man to give away, courtesy of Universal Pictures. Enter below, and get ready for a thrilling modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character!

There’s more to fear than you can see. The Invisible Man appears in cinemas February 27.

Rating: TBC.

HOW TO WIN

To enter for a chance to WIN one of 5 The Invisible Man double movie passes, simply answer the following question:





What tactics & methods would you use to hunt down the Invisible Man?





We invite you to share your answers with us in the comments section below. You can be as clever or silly as you like, and as brief or long-winded as you want. Just make sure your entry stands out!